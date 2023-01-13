GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $30,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 113.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $339,273.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,079,393.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $339,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,079,393.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,636 shares of company stock worth $26,086,336. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.2 %

Salesforce stock opened at $149.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.94.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

