Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 36.6% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 49,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 587.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 31,117 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 8.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 107,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysco Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

SYY stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.