Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.7 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $572.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $612.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $591.00.

Insider Activity

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

