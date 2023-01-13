Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,976 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

