GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $72,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

General Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GE opened at $78.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

