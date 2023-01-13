Savant Capital LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

General Electric stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.59. The company has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

