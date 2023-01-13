Savant Capital LLC Sells 35 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.5% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 7,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.05.

Lam Research stock opened at $470.04 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $730.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.29. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

