Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 84 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in LPL Financial by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on LPL Financial from $287.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $227.23 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.67.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

