Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.25.

NYSE:ICE opened at $109.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $137.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

