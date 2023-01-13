PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding Sells 495 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $21,958.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $34,786.10.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 299 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $16,462.94.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $217.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

