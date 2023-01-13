SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,080 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Performance

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.24. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 168.28%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

