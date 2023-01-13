Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.47.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.70 and its 200-day moving average is $100.48. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

