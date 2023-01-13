Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 858,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,144,000 after purchasing an additional 55,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,561,000 after purchasing an additional 93,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $331.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.99. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $339.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

