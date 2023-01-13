Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,165,000 after buying an additional 126,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after acquiring an additional 56,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,632,000 after acquiring an additional 196,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,935 shares of company stock worth $8,156,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

