Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,659 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Generac Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $329.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

