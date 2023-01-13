International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

