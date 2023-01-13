NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI opened at $170.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $232.36.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.35.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

