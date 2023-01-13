Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,574 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $149.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $357.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.