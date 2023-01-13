Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Albemarle by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $3,600,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $243.21 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.51.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.47.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

