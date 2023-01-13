Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 790 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 47,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 38,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $177.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $122.84 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

