The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Brightworth’s 10th Largest Position

Brightworth raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.5% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

NYSE:HD opened at $329.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $317.36 and a 200-day moving average of $300.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $394.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

