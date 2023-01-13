Czech National Bank Purchases New Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,115,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $113.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

