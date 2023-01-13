Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 540.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.30.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $241.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.25. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The business had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

