Savant Capital LLC Has $342,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 193.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Bank of America cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.24.

Nasdaq stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average is $60.31. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

