Czech National Bank Purchases New Stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Czech National Bank acquired a new position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in onsemi by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 252,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in onsemi by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $64.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $77.28.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of onsemi to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair lowered shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

