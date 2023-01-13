The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Increased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 4.2% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $329.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.53. The company has a market cap of $337.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $394.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

