Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 309 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.3% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CVX opened at $177.08 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $122.84 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.