State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,721 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of LKQ worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $58.59.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

