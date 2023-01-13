The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $329.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market cap of $337.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $394.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.