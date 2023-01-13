Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 49 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.68.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $256.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $279.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.33.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 46.66%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

