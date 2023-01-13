ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $120.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Argus raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.57.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

