Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CSX by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after buying an additional 5,151,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CSX by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,031,000 after buying an additional 2,791,493 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.48.

CSX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

