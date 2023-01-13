Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $58.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

