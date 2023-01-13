International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 60,033 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5,184.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,033 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $256.35 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $279.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.35 and a 200 day moving average of $220.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.68.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.