Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 50.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 84.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

NYSE:ALL opened at $137.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.23.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

