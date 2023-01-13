International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 67.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $127.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.49.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.