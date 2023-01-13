Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Sells 383 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 383 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $16,989.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,724.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Neil Gregory Almstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 716 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $29,828.56.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $47.83 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $217.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,153,000 after acquiring an additional 575,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $15,419,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $13,707,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 37.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 520,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,847,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

