SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,114 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after buying an additional 397,595 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after buying an additional 1,321,817 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,496,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,915,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $146.48 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $352.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.45.

In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,808,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $1,641,225.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,700 shares in the company, valued at $82,061,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,124 shares of company stock worth $39,938,234 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

