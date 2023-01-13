Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.99 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.72.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.