Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 422.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,951 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 741.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,031,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,905 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 614.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,321,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,179 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,441,000 after buying an additional 954,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $68,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $196.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average of $87.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

