SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Shares of J stock opened at $127.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.33. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

