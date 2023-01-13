Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $96.41 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average of $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

