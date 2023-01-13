The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.6 %

DIS opened at $99.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $158.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

About Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

