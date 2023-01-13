Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.41.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $168.67 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.