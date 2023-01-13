Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 263 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.23.

WYNN stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.99. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $99.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

