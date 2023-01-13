Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. FMR LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,019,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,161 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.72.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.99 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.