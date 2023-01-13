Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $162,000 Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grab by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Grab by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Grab by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 450,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Grab by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Grab by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.
Grab stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.08.
A number of brokerages have commented on GRAB. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.02.
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
