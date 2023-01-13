SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 148,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

