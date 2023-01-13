Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $3,009,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 48,259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Republic Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Republic Services Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $123.27 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.77.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

