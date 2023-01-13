97,102 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.15 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

